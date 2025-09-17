Michael Appleton: Shrewsbury can ‘eradicate’ specific trait from their game

Salop lost 3-1 at home to Salford on Saturday in a fairly even game, which they came out on the wrong side of the result.

Town had 18 shots compared to their visitors' 11, but it was former player Dan Udoh who ended up being the difference between the sides with his two goals.

Town have been guilty of missing some big chances over the course of the last few weeks, and the head coach thinks sometimes there is a lack of confidence in his side’s play.

“I don’t see softness being a problem,” Appleton said. “I see sometimes a lack of confidence being a problem that we could eradicate.