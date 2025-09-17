Four Shrewsbury Town talking points after Salford loss

Their wait for a home league victory this campaign goes on after they were beaten on their own patch by Salford City - courtesy of two goals from their former striker Dan Udoh.

It was another promising performance with Salop creating a number of good chances. The XG, according to Fotmob, was 0.96 - 0.99 but Salford demonstrated a clinical edge in front of goal, which guided them to the three points and meant Town sit second from bottom with just Cheltenham below them.

Will the luck turn?

Michael Appleton said himself at the weekend that Shrewsbury’s recent performances have been ‘chalk and cheese’ compared to earlier in the season.

But sadly, aside from the win at Barnet, results have remained the same.

Out of their opening eight League Two games, they have lost five of them, and despite some encouraging performances, losing has become a habit.

After last season, with a whole host of new personnel, you would have thought Town would be able to shake that trait, but as of yet, it hasn’t happened.