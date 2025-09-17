Fan column: Hard-working Wolves still lacking in game-changing quality

Throughout the glorious era under Stan Cullis, there was a permanent notice pinned to the wall of the Molineux dressing-room. The adage was simple. ‘There’s no substitute for hard work.’

And woe betide any Wolves’ player who shirked that message.

Generations later, the current squad apply themselves to this maxim just as diligently as their illustrious predecessors. Simply cannot fault them; but the difference is that coupled with their unstinting work ethic, the best Cullis teams were sprinkled with some of the very finest players of that period.

Outstanding footballers of the highest quality each of them completely aware and fully aligned with their roles and responsibilities. In short, they were a magnificent team, brimming with confidence and frightened of nobody.