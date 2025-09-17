Exclusive: Vitor Pereira set to sign new Wolves contract

The 57-year-old is in advanced negotiations with the club over improved terms and an agreement is close, with all parties expecting a new deal to be finalised soon.

Pereira arrived at Wolves in December last year, signing a one-and-a-half year contract, meaning his current deal will expire at the end of the 2025/26 season.

But Wolves have now moved to tie him down to a longer contract, with an improved salary, as they show faith in their head coach despite a difficult start to the season.

The length of his contract extension is yet to be determined, but a deal is close to being agreed.

Wolves are keen on a period of stability under one head coach, as suggested by chairman Jeff Shi in his recent club interview, and they are showing faith in Pereira to turn their season around.