Wolves boss seeking 'advantage' with pledge for selection versatility

The head coach has consistently played 5-2-3 since arriving at the club but switched to 5-3-2 against Newcastle at the weekend.

Pereira insists he wants to utilise both systems this season and the believes Wolves can surprise opponents.

"Of course, we need to do it," Pereira said when asked if he will be versatile with his line-up.

"With the same basis, we can change the system. This is something I thought last season, but it was not the time because we didn't have time to work on two systems.

"Now, I think with the same basis, we can create surprises for the opponent.

"When we analyse the opponent, we try to explore the spaces that they will usually leave and we try to control the best players and their movements.