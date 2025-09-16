Liam Keen comment: Decision-making, player versatility and Wolves' formation conundrum

They now sit second just behind Burnley and the odds make for grim reading, as Wolves remain rooted at the bottom of the table after four consecutive Premier League defeats.

The loss at Newcastle offered some positives to go with the negatives, but Vitor Pereira still has a job on his hands to improve his side.

Decision-making

Making the wrong calls at the wrong times has been a poor of habit of Wolves so far this season and the goal conceded at Newcastle is a great example of it.

Joao Gomes has to do so much more to try and stop Jacob Murphy's cross, while Rodrigo Gomes could also try to impact it.

It was an excellent cross, but it could have been stopped at source if J.Gomes was switched on, and once the cross does come in Emmanuel Agbadou also loses Nick Woltemade.

Sandro Tonali and Joao Gomes (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

It is imperative that the defender is touch tight with the striker, but instead he allows the German to get the run on him and the rest is history.

But the decision-making throughout the team, during several moments in the game, could be better.