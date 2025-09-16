Dave Edwards: Vitor Pereira's brave team selection almost worked for Wolves

Since Tolu Arokodare has come to the football club there has been a lot of talk about playing two strikers but I really thought he would stick with the 3-4-3 formation.

But I do think there's some logic to why he played 3-5-2. On Arokodare's debut, getting someone close to him was going to help him and playing more direct makes sense because you don't want to play in the middle of the pitch due to how good Newcastle's midfield three is.

When we played at Newcastle last season it was men against boys, so to play an extra midfield this time with Ladislav Krejci coming in for his debut, gave Wolves an extra body in there. It allowed Joao Gomes to get closer to the forward line as well.

The pros of that system is that you can be a little bit more direct, you can use the assets of people like Gomes to land on second balls, get possession higher up the pitch and then try and score. We've found it hard to play through teams, so getting on the ball higher up the pitch is beneficial.

The cons of this system is a reliance on your wing-backs to be really high and wide, which I know Pereira likes, but it's a big ask for them to get up and down all game and provide the quality going forward where you haven't got those number 10s.

The other con is the recruitment. If we are going to stick with two up front, but we've recruited for 3-4-3, then the likes of Jhon Arias and Fer Lopez will struggle to fit into the system. It will be interesting to see if Pereira uses this formation moving forward.

The head coach will have seen enough positives from it to be confident that it can work in games, but I'd probably still expect him to be chopping and changing, a bit like Nuno Espirito Santo did.