Dave Edwards: Another chance missed for struggling Shrewsbury Town

I felt the performance was a lot better and have been getting better week on week, but unfortunately it's the same old tale in terms of the points picked up in the game.

It's a really disappointing loss to Salford and we weren't able to build on the terrific win against Barnet last week.

Michael Appleton will be really feeling it because this habit Shrewsbury have of going behind is really hurting them.

They were very comfortable against Barnet when they went ahead because Banet had to come out and Shrewsbury could pick them off and use the space better - but going behind in a game is a completely different story.

For the first goal, it was a long ball up the pitch and there's two contacts missed, allowing Dan Udoh to get himself on the end of it.

Appleton deserves some credit at half-time because he saw an area where we could improve and brought John Marquis off for Isaac England. Taking a striker off for a midfielder might look like a negative change, but having an extra man in midfield really helped.