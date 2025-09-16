Cricket Shropshire Women into One Day Cup final

It will be the team’s second national final of the season after they also qualified for their T20 Finals Day earlier in the summer – and they will once again face Oxfordshire, this time at Kibworth CC.

Their victory on the road at Lindum CC meant they jumped above Northumberland, who saw their final game against Cumbria in the Women’s League Three Division Two North abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Shropshire finished their 50-over league campaign with a record of three wins and one abandonment from their four games thanks to Sunday’s win before the rain swept in.

Skipper Lara Jones won the toss and asked the hosts to bat first, and they got off to a fast start with a 41-run partnership for the first wicket.

But after Isabella Lawrence Posso claimed the first wicket, Sophia Parton chipped in with two important scalps before Griffiths ripped the heart out of the Lincolnshire middle-order.

She returned figures of 4-25 from her 10 overs as the hosts slipped from 71-2 to 107-7 to turn the game on its head.

Skipper Jones then nipped in with two wickets in her first over to help finish the innings on 126.

Shropshire were reduced to 38-2 in the reply before Griffiths and Diya Badge combined to calm the nerves and take their side past the 100-mark.

Badge was eventually dismissed for 47 off 53 balls, and Griffiths for 32 off 38, but Millie Parry hit three boundaries on her way to 18 off 15 balls to ensure Shropshire claimed the victory by six wickets with plenty of overs to spare.

Coach Sam Whitney said: “This was possibly the most satisfying win of the season, considering the struggles we had with availability.

“With the weather around, we knew if we could get a fast start, there was a slight chance we could leapfrog Northumberland.

“And everything seemed to fall into place.

“Lara won the toss, and even though Lincolnshire had a great start, we managed to pull it back.

“Fourteen-year-old Sophia Parton really turned the game around with her first over, taking two huge wickets and bowling a superb spell.

“Amy was fantastic. The pitch offered some spin, but she had to put the ball in the right areas and she did that, attacking the stumps and making them play. On another day, she could have had six or seven.

“Izzy Crann again went about her business, keeping the runs down and picking up a wicket, while Lara wrapped up things quickly with two wickets in her first over.

“Twelve-year-old Mills Jones took a brilliant catch off Amy on her debut, I think becoming the youngest ever to play for the Shropshire Women’s side, certainly in recent years. A great moment for her.

“With a low total we knew we didn’t have to be overly aggressive as Duckworth Lewis was in our favour and the rain was still a few hours away.

“Libby (Thomas) and Diya gave us a good start, but it was the partnership between Diya and Amy that won us the game. They put the bad balls away and made it look comfortable on a tricky pitch.

“We did have a scare at the end with a couple of late wickets, but Millie Parry came in and batted positively and struck a few boundaries to get us over the line.

“I’m proud of this group. It’s been a long season, but for the girls to keep making themselves available, especially for the long away days, they deserve every success they’ve had.

“It’s a great achievement to reach another national final. One last push on Sunday and hopefully we can go one better than we did in the T20 competition.”