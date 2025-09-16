Comment: Shrewsbury Town face a pivotal moment in the season

After a poor start to the season, performances have undoubtedly improved in recent weeks. They began the campaign by not looking threatening at all in the final third. They did not score in their opening three league games, and when their first goal did come, that was in a 4-1 thrashing away at Notts County.

That has changed, and Salop now looks like a side capable of scoring more than one goal a game. Something they did against Barnet as they registered their first victory of the season.

That is partly down to some of the business they have done in the loan market. They brought in Ismeal Kabia from Arsenal and Bradley Ihionvien from Peterborough.

Town also secured free agent Chuks Aneke to give them a presence in the final third. He has not played yet, but when he is fit, he will make a difference, likely from the bench.