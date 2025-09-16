Bowls round-up: Five-star Simpson is the champion again

The Sir John Bayley bowler won the competition for the fifth time when he came out on top of the one-dayer on Saturday.

A 21-11 victory over Elliot McGuinness (Warwick& Worcester) in the final secured the top cheque after a late scramble for entries produced 35-strong field.

Andy Judson of Castlefields lost in the semi-finals for the second year running, 21-16 to Simpson, with Ed Proudlove (Adderley) also making the last four.

Twenty-four hours later, just down the road at Trench, the weather proved the winter at the Toyota Ladies Open Singles.

Debbie Spark from the Wirral and Liz Rowley from the Potteries had reached he final when the heavens opened and flooded the Telford club’s green.

They shared the prize money after Spark had beaten Shropshire Ladies stars Cheryl Caswell (Bylet) and Sonya Lucas (Shifnal) 21-20 in two cracking ties while Rowley defeated Horsehay's Beth Reeves in her semi-final.

Crunch time for trio

It’s a crunch 24 hours for three Shropshire bowls leagues.

Wednesday night is semi-finals time in the Shropshire Star Cup, the main team knockout for Whitchurch League teams, and also its President’s Cup.

Ash have a 75-shot start against Division One big guns Malpas Sports in the Star knockout at Nantwich Park Road while the other 12-a-side tie sees Hadnall take on Adderley at Wollerton.

The President’s Cup semi-finals are Wem Albion against Audlem at Hodnet and Chester Road versus Tilstock at Malpas Sports.

It is Champion of Champions day in the Telford Ladies Afternoon League at Sinclair on Thursday (10am start), with 14 bowlers representing their clubs, and it is also doubles finals afternoon in the Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League.

The eight qualifying pairs heading to Edgmond for 1pm include this season’s County Doubles winners, Allan Gaut and Steve Faulkner of Wrockwardine Wood.