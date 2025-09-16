Birmingham League round-up: Shrewsbury end season with top-four finish

After promotion last campaign for the London Road side it was yet another season of positives for skipper Lewis Evans and his team.

Salop finished just 25 points shy of eventual winners Smethwick, with George Hargrave once again being the Shropshire team’s most important player. He amassed 929 runs at an average of 54 over the course of the season.

In the bowling department, former Derbyshire seam Dustin Melton ended the year with 31 wickets as he impressed with the ball.

In Division Two, Worfield were close to completing their clash at Dorridge. Rishin Upamal made his second century of the season which saw him pass the 1000-run mark.

His 113 from 129 balls, alongside a century from Shahrukh Khan’s 107 not out from 82 balls led Worfield 303 for 6 from their 50 overs. Dorridge were 38 for 2 when the game was eventually abandoned because of the weather. Ravan Chahal had picked up a couple of wickets.

With the visitors taking 10 points to confirm their place in the Birmingham League for another season - they finished 10th just one point behind ninth-placed Shifnal.

Their home clash against West Bromwich Dartmouth was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Shifnal will be pleased to retain their place in the league after an up and down season which saw captain Chris Murrall step down halfway through the campaign.

Charlie Home, who also leads the Shropshire minor counties team, took over for the remainder of the season and they did enough to beat the drop.