Shrewsbury Town analysis: Daniel Udoh comes back to haunt Salop

Daniel Udoh needs no introduction to Shrewsbury Town supporters having become a firm fan-favourite during his recent five-year spell at the club.

But now, at Salford City, it was Udoh who had the first and final say in Saturday’s encounter.

For 25-minutes, Shrewsbury had started where they left off from their morale-boosting win against Barnet. They came out with purpose, nullifying Salford’s chances and looking to secure back to back wins for the first time under Michael Appleton.

There was definitely a sense of optimism ahead of kick-off, and as the rain clouds parted and the sun beamed down on the pristine surface, things were looking bright - on and off the pitch.

Sam Clucas scores for Shrewsbury Town

Arsenal loanee Ismeal Kabia was a handful for the Ammies - a constant thorn in their side. It was somewhat unfortunate that his match ended in the 76th-minute. The 20-year-old led a pacey counter attack on the 10-minute mark where he would see a shot blocked.

Fans sensed Shrewsbury could be onto something, but they were disappointed when John Marquis was unable to direct a volley goal-bound. The Shrewsbury skipper was withdrawn at half-time, making way for Isaac England, in what Appleton declared as a tactical decision.

Marquis was unfortunate to see another effort blocked as he looked to complete a wonderfully worked corner. And it was all going well for Town until Udoh showed his quality and ruthless nature to put the visitors ahead in the 28th minute.

Daniel Udoh scored twice against his former side

He combined smartly with Kadeem Harris before bursting into the left channel and rifling a clinical finish past Elyh Harrison. It was a well-taken goal, but one rooted in defensive frailty, with Shrewsbury failing to track the run or close the angle.

More frustrating for the home side was the sense of déjà vu after Udoh had also scored at the Croud Meadow for Wycombe just last season. He once again proved to be the difference-maker on his return.

In a summer of change under new direction, there have been many new additions to the Salop squad. One recently being striker Bradley Ihionvien, who has become all the rave after scoring in his opening two matches for the club.

Ihionvien came close on several occasions, first, forcing a diving save from Matt Young after noticing that the Salford goalkeeper had left one side of his net gaping wide open, and secondly with a powerful strike at goal, only to be denied by the underside of the bar.

Oh how close he came to levelling the match on the stroke of half-time. It was quite a hit.

Ben Woodburn scored a free-kick to make it 2-1 to Salford

Behind at the break, on comes 17-year-old Isaac England, looking to inspire a comeback. And that he did.

The Shrewsbury academy starlet made an instant impact, combining with Sam Clucas for a moment of brilliance that looked to have earned Shrewsbury a point.

Boss Appleton had previously been keen to reduce expectations of England as he adapted to senior football. However, on the evidence of his opening touches and spirited second-half display, the young midfielder does not look out of place.

The equaliser showcased a blend of youth and experience that Shrewsbury will hope becomes a defining theme this season.

England, picking up the ball on the left flank, showed great vision, clipping a precise ball into the path of Sam Clucas, whose movement into the box was intelligent and timed to perfection.

What followed was a moment of real quality - with composure and technical excellence, Clucas cushioned the ball with the inside of his foot, spun sharply under pressure, and executed a sublime strike beyond the goalkeeper.

Bradley Ihionvien congratulates Isaac England after his assist

Town were back in the game, deservedly. Their second-half performance offered plenty of attacking promise, as they enjoyed a dominant spell after drawing level, with Tyrese Kabia continuing to impress.

The winger caused constant problems for Salford, notably with a dazzling solo run that saw him cut inside and unleash a fierce strike, forcing a top-class save. Moments later, Tommy McDermott came agonisingly close to giving Shrewsbury the lead, dragging a low effort just wide.

Yet despite that momentum, Shrewsbury failed to capitalise - and the game slipped away in the closing stages. A controversial moment saw goalkeeper Elyh Harrison escape with a yellow card after appearing to handle outside the area, and although the resulting free-kick was wasted, the warning signs were clear.

Ultimately, it was familiar defensive lapses that proved costly as with just eight minutes left, McDermott’s mis-timed tackle handed Salford a dangerous set-piece opportunity on the edge of the penalty area, and Ben Woodburn punished Town with a powerful low strike that beat Harrison at his near post.

Defensive errors proved costly again minutes later, as Udoh twisted past his marker and fired home a clinical third to kill the game.

The scoreline for sure flattered Salford given Shrewsbury’s upbeat display, but the defeat underlined Town’s continued struggles at the back as they plummeted to 23rd in League Two with the most goals conceded of any team.

There’s still a long way to go, but Shrewsbury’s fortunes need to change quickly if they are to escape danger at the wrong end of the table.