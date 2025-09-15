Orrin Pendley earns praise for strength of character with stunner in AFC Telford FA Cup win

Saturday's 3-1 second qualifying round success was the first in the competition under Wilkin and the first time the Bucks have progressed beyond their first hurdle in five attempts.

Centre-back Pendley, recalled to the side for the suspended Jordan Piggott, netted a key second goal to make it 2-0 with a wonderful bicycle kick midway through the second half. Harriers pulled one back late on but the tie was made safe in stoppage time as Charlie Williams netted.

“Jordan's been in there alongside Oliver (Cawthorne) and been brilliant for us, and Orrin's come out of the side, had to be patient, and I just admire his courage and strength of character," Wilkin said in tribute to his defender.

"It's not easy to go into a side that's done okay over the last probably three or four weeks, and managed games pretty well during that period, to then be thrust in there.

"You've got to pick up the reins then and go and do it as well as the guy that's come out of the side, which is a challenge in itself.

"I think the way that he grew into the game, the way he went about his work, is a great credit to him. It's not an easy place to find yourself. You've got to have that strength of character to be able to do it.

"He's shown that today and to come up with a goal like he has... he regularly comes up with some massive goals for us, doesn't he? Today was no different at a crucial time. An amazing finish. I’m delighted for him.”

Pendley, 29, is no stranger to the scoresheet and was a regular contributor last season. He netted a late equaliser against Curzon Ashton last month.