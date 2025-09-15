Luke Powell’s Shrewsbury Town player ratings vs Salford City

Elyh Harrison

Was lucky not to see red after being deemed to handle the ball outside the box in the second-half. Was beaten by two good Udoh strikes, but also at his near post by Ben Woodburn’s free-kick.

Booked, 5

Tom Anderson

Had a tough afternoon against Daniel Udoh and came under intense pressure at times. Made several clearances and won all of his aerial duals, but this was not enough to stop Salford netting three goals.

Headed, 5

Sam Stubbs

He was busy in the opening, looking to deny Salford - and he and the Salop defence did just that until Udoh’s opener. Came close with a header midway in the first half, but was unable to have a huge impact on the game.

Beaten, 5

Will Boyle

A difficult afternoon for Boyle and his teammates as they shipped three goals, two in the final 10 minutes of time to lose. Made numerous clearances for Town as the defence came under attack from Salford, but it wasn’t enough.

Cleared, 5

Tom Sang

Impressed for Town on the right side. Played a lovely early ball for John Marquis which the forward was close to latching onto. Looked to make things happen for Shrewsbury and tracked back to carry out his defensive duties when needed, winning tackles and duels.

Fought, 6

Tommy McDermott

McDermott was exciting going forward, making things happen and often involved in great passages of play and sequences, linking well with Sam Clucas. However, his late tackle gave Salford the free-kick in a dangerous position that they converted for their second goal.

Playmaker, 6

Taylor Perry

Got stuck in, flying into tackles and looking to win possession back for Salop. However, it was a quiet afternoon for Perry going forward and he was unable to massively affect play from the middle.

Battled, 6

Sam Clucas

Clucas produced a moment of magic to get Shrewsbury level. Latching onto Isaac England’s brilliant pass, Clucas showed immense control and composure to hammer home on the turn. He was a constant threat and nuisance for the Salford defence.

Scored, 7

John Marquis

The Shrewsbury skipper was withdrawn at half-time, making way for Isaac England who made an instant impact. Marquis saw several efforts blocked including a shot after a clever corner routine, but could not threaten the Salford defence any further.

Subbed, 5

Ismeal Kabia

Was a shame to see his match end in the 76th-minute. Had been a thorn in Salford’s side throughout the match and caused problems for their defence throughout. Saw a powerful effort tipped over the bar and was excellent in defence when tracking back.

Exciting, 7

Bradley Ihionvien

On so close Bradley Ihionvien! Rattled the bar on the cusp of half-time, a strike that nearly, and deserved to level the match into the break. Looking to score in his third consecutive game, the new striker had a couple of opportunities, but was kept quiet on the whole.

Close, 6

Subs: Issac England (for Marquis, 46), 7. George Lloyd (for Kabia, 76). Callum Stewart (for McDermott, 89).

Not used: Brook, Hoole, Biggins, Nsiala.