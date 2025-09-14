Telford Tigers suffer first pre-season defeat

The Tigers head coach saw his side go down to a 5-2 defeat at Swindon Wildcats on Saturday night - despite strikes from Kyle Ferguson and Tate Shudra.

With just a week until their National League campaign begins at Leeds he said: “That was somewhat of a frustrating performance. At this time of year it is only our third game in, so I don’t want to expect too much but I thought we didn’t do the simple things well and I thought our fundamentals need to improve. We tried to move the lines around to get going but got out skated and lost battles.

"Swindon are a deep team who are very good on the backend and move the puck very well but I felt we also gifted them the puck by overplaying and hanging on to the puck too long.

"We didn’t really affect the game enough positively or compete hard enough in my opinion to win the game. We have to put this behind us and go again.”

Telford have not had the best of records against Swindon in their own rink in the last few years and despite a strong start, the result ended up as a defeat.

Tigers took the lead in the 13th minute with the Ferguson brothers combining for the first goal. Harry Ferguson’s shot was saved by Ben Clarke-Leach in the Swindon goal, but Kyle Ferguson was on hand to poke the rebound home.

Swindon were level late in the first period with a power play goal. Tom Byrne was called for interference allowing Tyler Watkins to score with the man advantage.

Tigers hit back within a minute to lead at the end of the first period. Louie Newell’s shot from the blue line was deflected in by Tate Shudra.

With Telford going into the break ahead it was a positive start to the game but it would prove to be all downhill from there for the visitors.

Two goals in three minutes late in the second period gave the hosts their first lead of the night. Chris Jones levelled the game and was closely followed by a goal from Owen Griffiths.

The third period wasn’t much better for Telford as Ben O’Connor scored a fourth for the Wildcats to double their lead and then Tigers went on to concede a late empty net goal from Edgars Bebris which sealed the win.