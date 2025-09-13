Wrekin joy at Shropshire & Herefordshire Junior Handicap Championships

Lambert teamed up with Vinnie Brothwood and Aliyah Summers to win the Shropshire Star team trophy for Wrekin at Shrewsbury Golf Club.

They finished six shots clear of the Shrewsbury team of Annabel Birch, Teddie Smith, Kai Wu and Daniel Butler.

Oliver Lambert won the Boys' Handicap Shield at the Shropshire & Herefordshire Junior Handicap Championships

Lambert was also crowned the Boys Handicap Champion, lifting the Gilbert Patch trophy, after posting a nett score of 68 (88 gross). Louie Carroll (Wrekin) posted the best boys' gross score of 78.

Isabelle Price won the Girls' Handicap Shield at the Shropshire & Herefordshire Junior Handicap Championships

The Girls' Handicap champion was Isabelle Price (Hill Valley) with a nett score of 61 (89 gross). The best girls' gross score was Aliyah Summers (Wrekin) with a score of 76.

Golf results

Wrekin

Seniors Long Island Trophy Rd. Division One: 1 Allan R Rogers 38/15; 2 Lance Pettet 37/11; 3 Mark Stubley 37/18. Division Two: 1 Roger C Hogben 40/20; 2Alex Cunningham 40/24; 3Frederick Jones 39/22.

