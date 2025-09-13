Winning 'reminder' has provided Shrewsbury Town with big boost as tougher Salford test awaits

After a rotten start to the campaign - they picked up their first win in the EFL Trophy recently - before backing it up with a goalless draw against Accrington Stanley.

Since then new signings have arrived to bolster the squad and it has coincided with their first league victory at Barnet last week.

They face a tougher test tomorrow as they welcome in form Salford City to the Croud Meadow - but manager Appleton has revealed that the single victory has already provided a massive mentality boost to his squad.

And he indicated the most important thing about the victory - was how it reminded the players of what it felt like to win games.

He said: "It has been a good week and the first week without back to back games which is good.

"We have enjoyed that bit of an extra opportunity to build for Saturday's game, it is a good chance to get players with slight knocks and niggles ready for the weekend.

"There has been a difference in the atmosphere, it was hard not to notice.

"The first win did take a bit of time to come but it is something we want to build on now.

"The signs were coming, it was clear and we spoke about it in previous games.

"It is something to build on now and move forward, get a few more extra wins under our belts and keep the spirit up.

"Last week almost reminded the players what it felt like to win, because winning at any level is not easy.

"They had not done it for a while and when you have a sustained period you forget what it is like, so it is great to have that feeling and we want more of it."

Salop will be without Anthony Scully who is out with a groin injury and new signing Chuks Aneke - who is battling back to fitness having been without a club for most of the summer prior to his arrival at Salop.

They take on a Salford side who sit in the top ten and Appleton believes the test against one of the division's stronger side will be a marker of where his Salop side are.

He added: "They have had a good start, they just missed out last season but Karl (Robinson) is a good manager with a good group of young players, but also experience and quality.

"They have lads in the middle of the park and then up top who we know about, so I have no doubts that they will be there or there abouts.

"Tomorrow will be a good indication of where we are in terms of sort of quality.

"There are sort of three or four teams in this league than have been close previously who see to be there again this year, and it makes a difference.

"We want to get a little bit of a reward for the work we have done in the last few weeks, and get some momentum going.

"We hope it can start a run, the lads are in the right frame of mine, they are up for it and ready, and we are moving in the right direction."