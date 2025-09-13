‘Things can change quickly’ - Michael Appleton remains confident in Shrewsbury Town after defeat to Salford

The Shrewsbury boss criticised the manner in which his side conceded against Salford as former Town striker Daniel Udoh netted twice in the 3-1 loss.

Brilliance from teenage starlet Isaac England and Sam Clucas minutes into the second-half looked to have earned Shrewsbury a point. However, they conceded twice inside the final 10 minutes to suffer defeat.

Despite this, Appleton remained confident that his 23rd-placed Shrewsbury in League Two can turn their fortunes around.

“Once the goal went in, I didn’t see us losing the game,” he said. “I think they had four shots on target and three goals.

“Those stats have to be addressed and we have to make sure that isn’t the case.

“We can’t work as hard as we do with the ball and in the final third, and we can’t keep doing that, if we are not able to make sure that we are better at dealing with things in our own box.

“But, there is no point in us feeling too sorry for ourselves. The games come thick and fast, and things can change very quickly.

“I think there is enough in there to win games of football at this level, I really do, and the lads who have come in recently have made a real impact and made us much better and different.

“I hope that continues, because if it does continue and we continue to perform in the same sort of manner, then I think that we will pick up lots of points.”

Shrewsbury were unable to claim their first league home win of the season and back to back wins under Appleton for the first time.

The Shrewsbury boss said his side have struggled to forget moments where they have conceded in games.

“The first-half was frustrating, the goal was the only shot at goal that they had,” Appleton continued.

“The manner of it as well, the long ball and not dealing with the first and second ball, and all of a sudden you find yourself a goal down.

“I thought we were good value at half-time, Bradley (Ihionvien) hit the bar, there were a couple of pieces from a chances point of view that we should have done better.

“We made a change at half-time from a tactical point of view to get an extra midfield player in the park. I thought it worked a treat, we got the goal, we were a real threat and created chances and opportunities, there was nothing in the game. We looked more threatening until their second goal.

“Because of where we are at, I think those things linger a little bit in players. Rather than if you were flying high or in a very comfortable position, you tend to have goldfish moments and forget it and move on quickly, but at this moment the players are struggling to do that and I understand that completely.

“For me, it is about making sure that we are able to get in front in games, because the reality is, last week against Barnet was the first time that we got in front and we were able to see it out because the opposition have to come at you.”