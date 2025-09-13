Steve Bull: It takes time but Wolves will improve

Fingers crossed the players have all come back refreshed, fit and healthy.

Vitor Pereira has also had time to look at his tactics, consider any changes and look to move Wolves forward over the next few weeks and months.

It's been a tough start but there are some positives from the games we've played. Once we iron out our vulnerabilities I think we have the makings of a good side.

We saw it last year when Vitor came in and had to reshape everything, and he got it right. I think he'll do the same again and it just takes time.