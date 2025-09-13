Report: Shrewsbury Town 1-1 Salford City

Brilliance from teenage starlet Isaac England and Sam Clucas looked to have earned Shrewsbury a point.

However, familiar face and new Salford striker Udoh netted twice against his former employers to seal victory for the visitors, and ensure that Shrewsbury remain winless at home in League Two.

Salford-born Shrewsbury boss Michael Appleton revealed prior to kick-off that it was his first competitive match against The Ammies, who he often watched in his youth.

Appleton made one change to his Shrewsbury side as Elyh Harrison replaced Will Brook in goal. Meanwhile, Mal Benning was absent and replaced by Brook on the bench.

The visitors made one change to their team as former Salop hero Udoh started for Salford. The former Shrewsbury striker claimed two assists on his Salford debut against Tranmere Rovers last weekend.

Daniel Udoh scored twice for Salford City against his former side

From the off, Udoh looked to cause problems for the Shrewsbury defence, and earned the visitors a corner before the 10-minute mark. However, it was well-cleared and Shrewsbury broke at pace with Ismeal Kabia charging to the edge of the box where he saw an effort blocked.

Sam Clucas and Tommy McDermott combined well in the opening stages and presented John Marquis with a shooting opportunity. But, Marquis was unable to get his head over the ball and volleyed over.

The 33-year-old saw another effort blocked after a well-worked corner by the hosts. And it had been an encouraging start for Shrewsbury.

However, Town found themselves behind after 28-minutes as former Town striker Udoh combined with Kadeem Harris, making a superb run into the left side of the box, and lashed past Harrison to open the scoring. It followed a goal he scored for Wycombe at the Croud Meadow last season.

Bradley Ihionvien grew into the game and nearly provided a swift response after noticing that goalkeeper Matt Young had left the goal gaping to one side.

A frantic end to the first period saw Ihionvien crash an effort onto the underside of the bar as he looked to score in three consecutive matches. It came after Salford’s Kallum Cesay was narrowly wide with a powerful strike.

Isaac England was introduced for the second-half, replacing Marquis, and made an instant impact as Town clawed their way back into the contest just minutes after the restart, courtesy of a moment of sheer brilliance from Sam Clucas.

Sam Clucas celebrates after scoring

Picking up the ball on the left flank, England clipped a pinpoint delivery into the box to Clucas, who, with composure and class, chested it down, turned sharply, and unleashed a stunning volley.

The hosts produced some scintillating play, piling the pressure on Salford in relentless waves of attack.

Kabia, who impressed throughout, produced a dazzling run, cutting inside onto his right foot before unleashing a thunderous strike that forced a superb save. Moments later, Tommy McDermott came inches from doubling the lead, dragging a low effort narrowly wide of the post.

Town keeper Harrison was lucky not to see red after being deemed to handle the ball outside the box, and the free-kick from a dangerous position was put wide - a relief for /the hosts.

However, with just eight-minutes of normal time remaining, McDermott‘s rash tackle gave Salford a free-kick in another dangerous position, and former Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn made no mistake, firing low into the bottom right corner.

Questions will be asked at how Harrison was beaten at his near post, but the gap was there for Woodburn to go at goal, and his effort was too powerful to keep out.

Daniel Udoh then produced a fine finish to provide Salford’s third - a killer blow after a spirited second-half.

The former Salop striker turned sharply to beat his marker before rifling a low drive across goal into the bottom right corner.

Teams

Shrewsbury Town: Harrison, Anderson, Stubbs, Boyle, Clucas, McDermott (Stewart, 89), Perry, Sang, Kabia (Lloyd, 76), Marquis (England, 46), Ihionvien.

Unused subs: Brook, Hoole, Biggins, Nsiala.

Salford City: Young, Cooper (Oluwo, 70), Rose, Garbutt, Mnoga, Grant, Butcher, Cesay, Harris, Stockton (Woodburn, 77), Udoh.

Unused subs: Howard, Ashley, Turton, Woodburn, Austerfield.

Referee: Peter Wright

Attendance: 5,054