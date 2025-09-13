Newcastle United 1 Wolves 0 - Report

The visitors started brightly and had good chances early on, but a lack of clinical edge saw them fail to capitalise on their dominance.

Another poor piece of defending saw Nick Woltemade head the hosts in front, in an entertaining first half.

A far more lowkey second half saw neither side create anything meaningful and an uninspiring Wolves were reluctant to take many risks as they fell to another defeat.

Analysis

Vitor Pereira surprised many by making five changes and changing his formation to a 5-3-2.

Jose Sa was ruled out with illness and replaced by Sam Johnstone, while Ladislav Krejci and Tolu Arokodare both made their debuts.

Newcastle also handed a debut to forward Woltemade.

Wolves made an incredibly fast start and had two good early chances. Arokodare knocked the ball down for Rodrigo Gomes for the first, who saw his shot deflected.

From the resulting corner, Hwang Hee-chan forced Nick Pope into a strong save.

Newcastle then went close when Woltemade laid the ball off for Jacob Murphy, who curled just wide.

Joelinton of Newcastle United runs with the ball from Emmanuel Agbadou (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Wolves were causing problems through Arokodare winning headers and knocking the ball down and they created another chance when R.Gomes once again danced into the box, but dragged his effort wide.

Newcastle should have scored when a long throw-in was knocked on by Joelinton and Murphy lost R.Gomes at the far post for a tap-in from three yards, but goalkeeper Johnstone made himself big and pulled off a fantastic save.

Wolves were also trying to play when they had the ball at their feet and an excellent Emmanuel Agbadou pass released Hwang down the right and his low cross was cut out just in front of Arokodare who was lurking at the far post.

Wolves had a worrying moment when Harvey Barnes was almost through on goal and there was a coming together with Yerson Mosquera. Referee Chris Kavanagh played on and a brief VAR check for denying a goalscoring opportunity did not overturn the decision.

Wolves’ strong start was undone in the 30th minute when the Magpies took the lead. Murphy’s cross from the right found debutant Woltemade at the far post, who lost marker Agbadou, to head home.

The visitors came close again when Hugo Bueno crossed for R.Gomes, who headed just wide.

Yerson Mosquera (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Murphy was inches away from making it 2-0 with a shot from distance, before Sandro Tonali hit the inside of the post, as the two teams entered half-time.

Wolves started the second half camped in their own box and struggled to get out against a home side dominating possession.

Neither side had many chances of note - with Wolves failing to create anything - in a very quiet second half affair.

Joe Willock had a chance to net a second but snatched at his shot and Johnstone easily collected it.

Wolves pushed for a late equaliser but created nothing as they were once again beaten.

Key Moments

GOAL 30 Woltemade heads Newcastle in front

Teams

Wolves: Johnstone, H.Bueno, Agbadou, Mosquera (Munetsi, 66), Toti, R.Gomes (Tchatchoua, 77), Krejci, Andre (Bellegarde, 66), J.Gomes, Hwang (Lopez, 77), Arokodare (Arias, 66).

Subs not used: Bentley, Doherty, S.Bueno, Wolfe.

Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento, Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton (Willock, 66), Murphy (Botman, 94), Barnes (Elanga, 80), Woltemade (Osula, 65).

Subs not used: Ramsdale, Thiaw, Krafth, Hall, Miley.