Michael Appleton outlines free agent reality and issues George Nurse future update amid potential player departures

Salop have already made one move after the window slammed shut - with Chuks Aneke arriving following his release from Charlton Athletic.

The forward won't be in the squad for Saturday's clash with Salford City as he works his way up to full fitness.

And asked about potential new free agents - Salop boss Michael Appleton was firm that the club won't be doing any more business until players have been moved on.

He has already indicated in previous weeks that there are a small number of first team players that could depart the club.

He said: "You never take you're eye off it, but for us to bring anymore in then one or two would need to leave.

"When I say leave, I mean take the opportunity to go and play games elsewhere and play regularly.

"Over the next few weeks one or two players will become surplus in terms of numbers and won't get regular football, and if they want it, it is up to them and their representatives to try and get them some football."

Appleton has already indicated that left back George Nurse, who has endured an injury nightmare during his time at Salop, could be close to leaving the club with a number of sides interested.

He offered up an update ahead of the Salford clash, and added: "The only update I can give us that three or four sides were interested.

"But for whatever reason it has not panned out. George is eager to play, so we will continue to help him and his representatives to get football as soon as possible.

"There is a realisation that players will be treated properly, that is how I do things.

"But at the same time they won't have an opportunity to play. The only opportunity they will have to play is elsewhere. That can be difficult to understand sometimes but I will always treat people right.

"Time will tell on whether I am wrong, but I am as honest as I can."

Appleton also revealed he has had agents getting in touch with him regarding the availability of players - but understands certain players will be offering to a host of clubs.

"The reality is you need to have a budget to make it happen," said Appleton.

"We had had agents get in touch, and they were doing that when the window was open.

"I'm sure every time they pick up the phone to me, they are speaking to ten or 20 other managers too."