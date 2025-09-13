"I hope that the referees do the same" - Wolves boss calls for improvement after latest loss

The head coach and his assistant Luis Miguel were both handed yellow cards during the defeat due to frustration over decisions from referee Chris Kavanagh, who was quick to book players and regularly stopped the game.

And Pereira has called on the officials to assess their own game and improve as they stopped Wolves from playing in their desired style.

"I'm very happy with my team and proud of my players for the way we faced Newcastle away," Pereira said.

"It was a full stadium but I saw my team playing with bravery, tactical organisation, creating problems.

"We created two chances to score before them and the only question that I ask, how is it possible to press, compete in the duels and be aggressive, if the first foul is a yellow card.

"In the second half we started strong with the subs and there was another yellow card in the first foul.

"I ask you how it's possible to play in our level if this yellow card spoils our game.