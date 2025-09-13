How Ryan Mason's first four games compare to last six permanent Championship managers
Ryan Mason is hunting a fourth win in five Championship games as Albion boss on Saturday,
The head coach has had a dream start at The Hawthorns - and a win on Saturday could see them go top.
But how does his record and haul of ten points from four games compare to recent permanent Albion managers
Tony Mowbray - Six points
Mowbray's start was average at best. A bad defeat to Boro was followed by a 5-1 battering of Portsmouth - a frustrating defeat at Plymouth and a victory over Sheffield Wednesday in dramatic fashion.
Carlos Corberan - Nine points
The opening defeat against Sheffield United saw Albion languishing - before three straight wins had Corberan bouncing. From then until early February, they would lose just twice and they were in the play-off hunt until the final day.
Steve Bruce - One point
Hardly gets much worse really. A defeat against Sheffield United with the captain sent off - a drab goalless draw against Blackburn and two bad defeats at Luton and Middlesbrough.
And it didn't really get much better after that.
Valerien Ismael - Ten points
A similar record to Mason's with three wins in four. A draw against Bournemouth - was followed by thrilling wins over Luton and Sheffield United - while they also went to Blackburn and won 2-1.
Slaven Bilic - Eight points
A solid and steady start for Slav in Albion's promotion winning season.
A superb victory against Forest was followed up by an away win at Luton - which was sandwiched inbetween two 1-1 draws with Reading and Millwall.
Darren Moore - Seven points
You can't really get more of an up and down few games really can you?
A worldie on the opening day for Harvey Barnes that ultimately ends in defeat against Bolton - followed by a 1-1 draw with Forest and another stunner from Matty Phillips.
Then comes a seven goal thriller at Norwich before fire in seven of their own in a rout against QPR.