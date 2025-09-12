Wolves boss opens up midfield options and difficult pre-season

Wolves were keen to sign a midfielder all summer but ended the transfer window without signing one, leaving Pereira short of options.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde has been the next in line behind Joao Gomes and Andre, while defender Ladislav Krejci has played there earlier in his career, and Pereira will need to get creative to get Wolves through until the January window opens.

"I need to find solutions inside the squad," the head coach said.

"It was not possible (to get) a midfielder at the level we needed.

"I heard about a lot of midfielders, but I spoke about a midfielder with the profile that I think the team needs.

"If you cannot find this profile, I cannot ask my club to buy a player without the profile that I want.