West Brom v Derby: All about the occasion and hopefully the recent form book - not the head to head one

The game will be surrounded by events to mark the huge 125th anniversary of The Hawthorns - a real milestone in the history of the football club.

The build-up to it has been superb - and Saturday is sure to be a fantastic occasion.

However, when it comes to a huge event like this, you really do want to mark it down with a victory. And you don't want to come up against a side who are your unofficial bogey team.

But that is what Albion face when John Eustace and Derby County roll into town this weekend.

The winless Rams head to The Hawthorns with just two points from their opening four league games - with their finest moment of the campaign coming courtesy of a penalty shootout win in the EFL Cup at Albion.

But despite their ropey league form at the start of the campaign - their is nothing wrong with their recent record against Albion.