Albion have impressed in all four outings - and in their EFL Cup defeat despite going out on penalties.

They return from the international break on Saturday as they welcome Derby County to The Hawthorns.

Albion will be hoping the break has not stunted momentum - as a victory could see them climb to the top of the Championship.

It has been a big turnaround since the end of season collapse that cost Albion a play-off spot - but what has changed?

Jonny Drury looks at what is different about Mason's Baggies.

They can do both sides

If you look at Albion's last two regimes and the criticisms the two managers faced - they were very different.

Under Carlos Corberan Albion were solid and hard to beat - and would win games narrowly. But when they couldn't find the net or create much and did ship the odd goal - there was a shift in the fanbase.