'That's the challenge' - Ryan Mason on Isaac Price's early season hot streak at West Brom

The 21-year-old, who has emerged as a shrewd pickup from Belgian side Standard Liege in January, has netted three times and set-up one more in his first four league appearances this term.

Price also made history with Northern Ireland during the international break by becoming the youngest player to score 10 goals for his country.

His volley from a tight angle in a 3-1 defeat against Germany has once again propelled his name into the headlines, but Mason feels there is still plenty of room to improve for the youngster.

"There's a lot of talk about Isaac's goal scoring and I agree from the national side, but I think he has only got five goals at club level," boss Mason noted.