Shrewsbury v Salford preview: Salop aiming for consistency

Salop got their first win of the season last time out with a well-deserved and much-needed victory over League Two rivals Barnet.

An own goal, a close-range finish from Bradley Ihionvien and Sam Clucas’ first goal in Shrews colours saw Town cruise to a 3-1 win in north London.

After a difficult start to the season, two wins in two could propel Salop up the league table and well away from danger.

That will not be easy with Salford City in good form in the early part of the season.

From their seven league matches, they have won four, drawn one and lost two - they sit in eighth place. For the second home league match running it will be the return of a former Shrews fan favourite with Dan Udoh set to grace the Croud Meadow once again. It was Shaun Whalley last time out.