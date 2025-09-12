"Now is the time to fight" - Wolves boss issues battle cry to players

Three consecutive Premier League defeats leaves Wolves bottom of the table ahead of their trip to Newcastle on Saturday.

A comeback Carabao Cup win over West Ham is not enough respite for concerned supporters and Pereira has issued a battle cry to his players to find the mental and physical strength to bounce back.

Pereira said: "When you try to sell an idea, you need to have results because they (fans) will accept if we have results. They will not have doubts if we have results.

"But it's not only about results, it's about consistency in the game.

"I want to see my team more consistently than the last game, trying to correct the situations that we cannot concede goals like we did.

"Life is to react, we need to improve, work more and more, be more aggressive and to compete for every ball.