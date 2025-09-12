Non-league previews: Shifnal Town on the road to former Football League side Bury FC

The Manchester-based outfit were expelled from the League in 2019 after a financial crisis and are attempting to work their way back through the English football pyramid.

They still play at the 11,840-capacity Gigg Lane and have broken the 3,000-fan barrier twice already this season, whereas Shifnal average less than 200.

But it is the Shropshire outfit who arrive in the north west having made the better start to the season - they sit three points off top spot in second.

Meanwhile, Market Drayton Town boss Dan Dawson is hoping competition for places will spur his side on.

Dawson bolstered his squad with four signings last week - Reece Vaughan, Josh Clifford, Sam Preece and 16-year-old Chimdi Nwogwugwu - three who featured in last Saturday’s impressive 3-2 North West Counties League Division One South success at Cheadle.

"We have a few out with injuries, illness, holidays, work and other things, so we needed some more bodies,” said Dawson. "Then when the other lads come back, there will be a big competition for places.

"If everyone gets complacent, turns up and knows they are going to play, then things get stale quite quickly.

"You want them to know there is someone else waiting to take that opportunity.”

Drayton almost followed their win against Cheadle with a midweek victory against Wolverhampton Casuals on Tuesday, only to be pegged back in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

Next up is a Shropshire derby at home to Allscott Heath tomorrow, with Allscott going into the game having come from behind to beat Wolverhampton Sporting on Tuesday thanks to a Ben Summers double and an 86th-minute winner from Josh Taylor.

Rock-bottom Haughmond travel to high-flying Stafford Town tomorrow having been denied their first win of the season by a 91st-minute equaliser from Eccleshall's Dan Glover in a 3-3 draw on Tuesday.

The Mond had led 2-0 through Kian Garbett and Ethan Pickford, and then 3-2 thanks to Luke Mason scoring nine minutes from time.

There was somewhat of a midweek shock in the Shropshire derby between Telford Town and Shawbury United on Wednesday night as Ablay Sowe's double gave Shawbury a 2-1 victory and condemned Telford to their first defeat of the season

Telford do not have a game tomorrow, while mid-table Shawbury are at home to Ashville.

In the Midland League Premier Division, Whitchurch Alport visit Coton Green on the back of a 3-1 midweek defeat at 1874 Northwich.

Mitch Bradford, Joe Prosser and Reagan Wardle fired AFC Bridgnorth to their second consecutive 3-0 victory at Smethwick Rangers on Tuesday night.

They are back on the road at Sutton United tomorrow afternoon.

Improving Ludlow Town have picked up seven points from their last three matches in Hellenic League Division One - they host Carterton tomorrow.