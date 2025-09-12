Newcastle v Wolves preview: Wolves need Jorgen Strand Larsen fit and firing

As exclusively revealed by the Express & Star, the Magpies were targeting a move for Jorgen Strand Larsen back in July, but it was not until August 25 that Newcastle made their first bid of £50million that was immediately turned down.

Newcastle swiftly returned with a £55million offer that was also instantly rejected and they put the feelers out about a £60million bid, but that never officially came as Wolves chairman Jeff Shi insisted Larsen was not for sale.

He stood firm on that decision, despite Larsen making it clear behind the scenes that he wanted the move.

But the transfer window closed with Larsen still contracted to Wolves and since then the striker has pulled out of the Norwegian national side due to the Achilles injury that kept him out of the defeat to Everton, while talks have begun over a new contract that will see Larsen receive a pay rise if a deal can be struck.

Had Newcastle's official approaches come early in the transfer window, Wolves may well be lining up against Larsen at St. James' Park on Saturday, but instead he will be Vitor Pereira's player for the foreseeable future and the manager must get the best out of him.

Whether he plays against Newcastle or not, Larsen will be a key player for Wolves in the coming weeks and months and having him fit and firing will be crucial.