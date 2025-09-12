Money raised for Wolves Foundation at LIVE E&S Wolves podcast event

Express & Star Wolves correspondent Liam Keen and digital sports editor Nathan Judah once again took to the stage at the Golden Palace as 250 supporters packed into the President's Restaurant, with a fantastic view over the hallowed turf on Thursday evening.

Celebrating the 400th episode of the Express & Star Wolves podcast, the duo entertained in a bumper two-and-a-half hour show filled with exclusive news, stories from their travels and analysis of Wolves' start to the 2025/26 season.

E&S 400th Wolves podcast LIVE - Nathan Judah (Picture: Tom Stent)

The first half saw Keen and Judah discuss Wolves' transfer business and reveal a few names that the club missed out on, before then walking through chairman Jeff Shi's latest interview and how the current leadership group is working.

That was followed by a podcast favourite section of 'Keen or Not Keen', while the pair played games with the audience throughout to win some fantastic - and not so brilliant - raffle prizes.

E&S 400th Wolves podcast LIVE - Liam Keen (Picture: Tom Stent)

The second half included a section around the Jorgen Strand Larsen transfer saga, before a preview of the upcoming match against Newcastle United.

The raffle prizes and a three-prize auction all helped raise funds for the Wolves Foundation, with just under £2,000 raised on the night.

E&S 400th Wolves podcast LIVE - Nathan Judah and Liam Keen (Picture: Tom Stent)

Prizes on the night included shirts signed by Rodrigo Gomes, Toti Gomes and Andre, as well as match tickets to any upcoming home game and hospitality sets for the Carabao Cup fixture against Everton later this month.