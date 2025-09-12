Michael Appleton pleased with Tommy McDermott’s level

The youngster has impressed since arriving on loan from Burnley - despite missing three matches after a red card against Colchester on his debut.

Since his return from suspension, he has been electric in the heart of the midfield, and the Shrews boss sees plenty more development in the youngster.

“It's been such a shame to have him out for the three games recently,” Appleton said. “Because I do think he is a big part of what we do and what we want to do going forward.

“So I am really pleased to see him enjoying his football and doing what I know that he's more than capable of doing.

“I still think there's loads of development in him. Still not 100% sure which is his best position, which I think is a good thing. Whether he's a six, eight or a 10.

“What I do know is he's a good footballer and he can play in all three. So it gives us a little bit of flexibility to know that he's capable of playing in any of those three positions and doing it really, really well.”

And Appleton revealed his relationship with McDermott’s representatives was key to getting the move to Shropshire done.

“I know the people who look after him well,” the head coach said. “Not Burnley, but I know all the Burnley staff as well.

“I know the people who look after him as well off the pitch. They've been pushing him to me for a while now. So when there was an opportunity to try and pursue it, it was a no-brainer for me because I've seen and know what he's capable of in and around the edge of the box.

“I think we've seen that on more than a few occasions already.”