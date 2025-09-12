"It's time to think about the present" - Wolves striker sent message by boss

The Norwegian was keen on a switch to the north east and the Magpies had two failed bids, as Wolves stood firm on not selling him.

Wolves and Larsen are now in talks over a new contract and the head coach insists the striker is 'committed', but says he must now put the transfer window behind him.

"He's happy and committed," Pereira said.

"The club and the player are talking about renewing his contract and for me he deserves it.

"I have a very good relationship with Jorgen, we speak every day.

"The market is closed and now is not the time to think about the market, it's time to think about the present and the future.

"The market was there, now there's this injury and I hope as soon as possible he can come to training and to help the team."

Jorgen Strand Larsen won it for Wolves (David Davies/PA)

However, Pereira has revealed that Larsen will not be available to face Newcastle on Saturday due to an ongoing Achilles injury that is worse than first feared.

"He's not in the condition for the game," Pereira said.

"The injury was a bit more serious and now he's trying to come back. (I want him back) as soon as possible because he's an important player for us.

"But he's not training yet, he's with the medical department."

"I don't know because I'm not a doctor," Pereira said when asked for a timeline for Larsen's return.

"Nobody has said to me that in three days, or one week, we will have Jorgen fully recovered.

"They are working day by day and doing their best to put him on the pitch."

Meanwhile, Pereira says he needs time to get his players up to speed after a transfer window of several incomings and outgoings.

Wolves have zero points from the opening three games and are heading to Newcastle desperate for a result.

"I need time," Pereira said.

Vitor Pereira (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

"Now I have everybody with us and I need to build the team tactically and mentally.

"It was very difficult work because in my opinion the club tried to the market the best they could.

"I tried to help the club to find the players and the time of the market is not my time. If the players started with me since the first day, for sure the level today would be different.

"The new players arrived a bit later, but now is the time we are together and I hope I can start to build the spirit I want to create."

Wolves are also heading into the match after an international break in which 15 of their players left to play for their countries, which impacted the team's training this week in preparation for the game.

"They arrived yesterday (Thursday) and were a bit tired today, I felt," Pereira said.

"They are tired but we have a game and this is what it is.

"In the last two weeks I've just worked with eight players and academy players.

"They did very good work and it was a time to understand the level we have in the academy.

"To prepare for a match is difficult but this is the reality of football.

"We need to adapt, we'll do our best, try to be organised, try to play and try to compete for the three points."