'It would be stupid': Michael Appleton gives Chuks Aneke latest after Shrewsbury arrival and positive injury update

Salop drew 0-0 with Accrington Stanley before going on to pick up their first league win of the League Two campaign against Barnet last week.

They welcome a Salford side to the Croud Meadow tomorrow that have enjoyed a decent start to the campaign.

Salop have been boosted by the arrival of new signings at the Meadow in recent weeks - and Michael Appleton was quizzed about whether the newest recruit in Chuks Aneke could feature on Saturday.

And he also delivered a positive update on Anthony Scully - after the summer signing was ruled out recently with a groin injury.

He said: "Anthony Scully is still unavailable but he had a meeting with the surgeon and it was positive.

"Basically there is no need for surgery at this point, they are just going to step up and try and improve his strength in the groin area.

"He could be back a lot quicker than we though.

"Then there is Chuks, he will need a bit of work to get up to speed.

"He won't be in the squad. He is not a million miles away, but the reality is it would be stupid of us to bring him in and put him at risk of injury.

"We want him available as much as possible and we need him in the right shape to do that."