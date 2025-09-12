'It is their job': Ryan Mason makes West Brom fan remark as Albion look to build on unbeaten Championship start

Albion return to league action on Saturday sitting second in the table - after their battling victory at Stoke City last time out made it three wins from their opening four league outings under Mason.

The Albion squad have adapted quickly to life under their new coach - with the only frustrating coming in the form of a point at home to a resolute Portsmouth side.

The start Albion have had is akin to that of last season - when they raced out of the blocks to sit top of the Championship despite fans going into the season with low expectations.

They were again collectively low heading into this campaign - but asked whether the start his side have had to the season will raise the expectation of the fans around The Hawthorns, Mason said: "I think the job of the fans is to get excited about seeing their team.

“Thankfully at the moment we are giving them performances.

“They are part of it and we feel their energy.

“We know how difficult this league is, the challenge is there with so many teams investing in good squads, and who have good managers.

“We focus on ourselves and keep working to stay humble because we know how much work we have to do.

“But when you come away and bring the following we did today, it is important they enjoy it.

“Before this season it was six or seven months since we last won away which is incredible.

Albion head of their victory at Stoke (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

“It is important they come and bring the energy to contribute to the win, because they are part of it with us.”

Mason was speaking after Albion's last victory over Stoke before the international break - which came on the back of the departures of Darnell Furlong and Tom Fellows.

Losing the pair were a blow to Albion - but they were quickly replaced by Alfie Gilchrist and Samuel Iling-Junior.

And Mason praised his players for their reaction to losing two key players later in the window.

He said: "I have so much belief in the group we have assembled so far, the focus is on us and always will be on us regardless of what happens outside or inside.

“I thought the players showed incredible personality to put in a performance like they did, on the back of losing two key players like we did in Darnell and Tom, who had started all the games until this point."