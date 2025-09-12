Daryl Dike and Tammer Bany hint as West Brom ramp up Derby preparations with Championship top spot in sight

After the international break Albion have the chance to potentially go top as they welcome Derby County to The Hawthorns on Saturday.

A number of internationals returned to training this week - with many Albion players having been working throughout the international break.

Below we have a selection of photographs from Albion's latest training session ahead of the Derby clash - and they have given us a small hint on what the injury update status of the squad could be.

Those expected to be in the training shots are there, such as Isaac Price who has returned from international duty - as well as new signings Charlie Taylor and Alfie Gilchrist who could be in line for first Albion appearances.

However, fans may have noticed that there was no Daryl Dike and Tammer Bany. The duo have been injured since pre-season - and an early Ryan Mason update indicated the pair would return after the international break.

Pushed further on the matter prior to the clash with Stoke - Mason said that remains the case but it was hard to put an exact date on it.

It looks as though that return date may not be Saturday with no Dike or Bany in the training shots this week - but a full injury update will be given late on Friday when Mason gives his pre-Derby press conference.

Toby Collyer (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Mikey Johnston on the ball (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

All smiles between Josh Maja and Ousmane Diakite (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Josh Maja goes for the goal (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Chris Mepham in action after returning from international duty (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Isaac Price holds off Ollie Bostock. The pair both returned from international duty this week (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Charlie Taylor trains with his team mates (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Josh Maja on the ball for Albion (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Alfie Gilchrist could be in line for a first Albion appearance (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Ryan Mason watches on (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)