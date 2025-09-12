The Baggies involved will be able to say they played in the historic match that will mark the 125th anniversary of The Hawthorns.

The club have been marking the event over the last week - and there is a whole host of things taking place at the ground for tomorrow's clash with Derby.

Baggies midfielder Alex Mowatt has explained that the players are well aware of the magnitude of the occasion - and insists it will be a proud moment for the Albion players involved.

He has also recalled one special occasion he has featured in before - which he describes as the most atmosphere he has played in at Albion.

He said: "It’ll be a proud moment for all the lads to be involved in such a special day for the club.

"It’s going to be an exciting one, the atmosphere is going to be great and we just want to make it a game to remember and play a small part in a big bit of history of this football club.

"The main thing, as always, is to go out there and produce our best to try and gain a positive result on what will be such a special day and we want to give the fans something to celebrate.

"There's been many great nights and it's a special stadium.

"For me, the best is probably the play-off game against Southampton. When the coach was driving in, the atmosphere around the place, when coming out for the game, was a special one for me and that's the best I've seen the atmosphere since I've been here.

Alex Mowatt has signed a new Baggies deal until 2027. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

"There’s a passionate set of fans at Albion and you get that both ways. We always say when we’re doing well in matches, they’ll let you know and if they're not happy, they'll let you know too!

"If you're playing well, winning tackles and getting the fans off their feet, that’s when The Hawthorns is right behind you."

The game comes just weeks after Mowatt penned a new contract extension at the club that runs to the summer of 2027.

It is Mowatt's second contract extension since joining Albion - as he has become a regular and key fixture in the Albion side across recent campaigns.

He has so far featured in all four of Albion's games during their unbeaten start to the season - and he has explained how this campaign feels a bit different.

He added: "I’ve really enjoyed my time here. There’ve been ups and downs, great nights and with the gaffer coming in this season, it feels like an exciting season ahead.

"There's younger players around the team, new faces, we've started well and that’s something I want to play a part in continuing.

"Fans remember moments from many years ago, so this season would be another one of those moments and, hopefully, we can get a positive result so everyone remembers it as a good day."