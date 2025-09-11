Women’s football round-up: Shrewsbury off to perfect start

Town proved too strong for visiting Port Vale as they eased to an impressive 4-1 opening day success with Jeorgia Carr playing a starring role.

A superb first-half display saw the game effectively wrapped up by half-time.

Carr got the ball rolling when she opened the scoring with just three minutes played.

And Carr was soon on the scoresheet again when she doubled her side’s advantage on 18 minutes.

Katie Doster wrapped up the first-half scoring with Town’s third on 26 minutes.

Vale reduced the deficit through Stephanie Kingston early in the second half, but it was Carr who had the final say as she completed her hat-trick.

Shrewsbury are at home again on Sunday when they host Lye Town.

Shifnal Town also got off to a winning start as they tasted victory away at Burton Albion.

They won 1-0 thanks to Jenna Boddison’s goal, and they make the trip to Port Vale next weekend for another away clash.

AFC Telford United have not begun their league season. They welcome Chasetown on Sunday for their Division One North curtain raiser.

In the Adran Welsh Premier League, The New Saints overcame last season’s champions Cardiff City to register victory.

Chantelle Teare netted the only goal of the encounter in the second half to give them the three points in manager Jodie Williams’ first game in charge.

In the Staffordshire Women’s Premier Division, Allscott Heath drew 2-2 with Chasetown reserves.

In the Shropshire Premier Division, Allscott Heath Development drew 2-2 with Telford Town reserves. Bridgnorth Spartans beat Prees United 3-0. Dawley Town were beaten 1-0 at home by Ellesmere Rangers and Newport got the better of Wrekin in a five-goal thriller which ended 3-2.