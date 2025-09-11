Tommy McDermott: Shrewsbury Town have started to get their rewards

The young midfielder, who has signed on a season-long loan from Premier League club Burnley, has impressed, been sent off, smashed the crossbar multiple times, scored his first goal and he should have more to his name.

He has done all that in just five appearances.

For the team, it has been a tricky start to the season, with Salop only registering their first victory in League Two at the weekend against Barnet.

But he is adamant the team has enough quality in the dressing room to build on that first victory.

“It’s been a tough start but the lads are more than capable,” he said. “We’ve got enough talent in the group to overturn it, and the way we’ve been playing in recent games, despite some results, has been very positive.

“And with last weekend’s win, we’ve started to get the rewards we’ve deserved.

“The team can 100 per cent keep this up.”

In his short spell at Town, McDermott has played in a variety of different positions. He has played deeper in midfield two, and he has also played much higher up the pitch as a number 10.

In the number 10 role, he has unleashed some powerful strikes that have been so close to nestling in the back of the net.

But for McDermott, he is happy playing anywhere.

“It is a tough question because I do like doing both,” he continued. “It honestly depends on what game.

“I love getting on the ball, but sometimes it depends on the team around me too.

“I might have to drop deeper to get on the ball to get us playing.

“And then sometimes if we’re playing a team that doesn't press as high, I’m good at receiving the ball in the pocket.

“Anywhere in the middle of the park where I can do both is where I’m best.

“I want to bring goals, shots and exciting forward play.

“The lads have been giving me the ball in good positions to do that sort of thing, so it’s a credit to them as well.

“I do work on a lot of stuff after training like set pieces and striking the ball, but I also feel like that’s what I’m made to do.

“Someone’s got to ask the questions of the opposition goalkeepers.”

Town have two left-footed midfielders at two different places in their careers within the squad. McDermott is young and his best days are ahead of him, while Sam Clucas, who signed in the summer, is in the twilight of his playing time - he turns 35 later this month.

And the Burnley loanee revealed it has been great to get the chance to train with Clucas, saying you can see why he has had the career he has.

“He’s had such a good career,” he said. “It’s been a pleasure to train and play with him.

“He’s a very good player.

“His game speaks for itself. You can see in training that he’s on the same wavelength that a lot of top players are on.

“You can always tell a player who’s had a good career because of how they receive and pass the ball, so it’s a pleasure to watch and learn from him.”