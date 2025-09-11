Shropshire set to host Hills Ford Stages as popular event returns in 2026

The event, which is due to take place on 19-20 September next year, will feature a service location and ceremonial start within the Shrewsbury area.

Organised by Cheltenham Motor Club, the afternoon stages on Saturday will be held at a historic private estate, which was once part of the iconic RAC Rally.

Sunday will showcase a selection of road rally classics through the stunning scenery of the Shropshire hills.

Image by Paul Mitchel Photography

"Shropshire Council has been hugely supportive, and the organisers are working with them and local stakeholders to deliver the wider benefits the rally will bring to the county," Dan Lister, who is Clerk of the Course, said.

"This move allows us to design fresh, challenging routes, while creating new opportunities for fans, volunteers and local businesses."