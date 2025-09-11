Ryan Mason in line for early award after West Brom start with former Albion striker on manager judging panel

In what is Mason's first chance to win the Championship manager of the month - having taken his first permanent head coach role at Albion in the summer, he is up for the August award.

It comes after his side's highly impressive start to life as Baggies boss - with two wins in his opening two games against Blackburn and Wrexham.

They were followed by a frustrating 1-1 draw with Portsmouth - however they bounced back to put in a superb display at Stoke and return from the Potteries with a 1-0 victory.

The result lifted Albion up to second prior to the international break - and now has Mason in line for an early award.

He goes up against Middlesbrough's Rob Edwards - with the Teesside club sitting top while Coventry boss Frank Lampard and Stoke manager Mark Robins are also in contention.

The winner will be announced on Friday and will involve a judging panel that is made up of a former Baggies striker.

Ex-Barnsley boss Danny Wilson will be joined by ex-West Brom man and Sky Sports commentator Don Goodman, who is also alongside Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.