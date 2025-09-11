Newcastle signings could make debuts against Wolves

Vitor Pereira's side will travel to the north east for the first game back following the international break in the hope of picking up their first Premier League points of the season.

Newcastle are only two points better off, however, having failed to win in their opening three top flight matches and playing out two goalless draws with Villa and Leeds United.

Eddie Howe's side did net twice in their defeat to Liverpool, and their new forward signings could be in line for their debuts, in the hope of making the Magpies a more dangerous attacking side.

Newcastle tried to sign Wolves' Jorgen Strand Larsen in the closing weeks of the transfer window, but Wolves stood firm and rejected all their advances.

As a result, Newcastle turned their attentions to other targets and eventually signed Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa, as they allowed on-strike forward Alexander Isak to move to Liverpool.

Woltemade came in first for a club record deal worth up to £69million, eclipsing the £63million they paid for Isak.

The 23-year-old German international arrived from Stuttgart and signed a six-year contract.

Meanwhile, as Newcastle missed out on Larsen, the saga surrounding Wissa finally came to an end on transfer deadline day.

An initial fee of £50million was agreed with Brentford, with an extra £5million in add-ons, and the move came after Wissa refused to be involved for Brentford and subsequently released a statement on social media confirming he wanted to leave.

It read: "I have stayed silent for much of the summer, but with just hours remaining of the transfer window I feel compelled to make it clear that I want to leave Brentford.

"I believe the club are unduly standing in my way despite a series of fair offers throughout the summer."

Both forwards could make their debuts for Newcastle against Wolves, while Anthony Gordon will miss the game due to suspension.