Michael Appleton: Bradley Ihionvien is giving Shrewsbury something different

The youngster signed on a season-long loan from Peterborough on deadline day, and he has made an immediate impact in Shropshire.

He scored on his Town debut when he headed home Mal Benning’s cross in the 3-1 defeat to Walsall in the EFL Trophy.

He then made it two goals in as many games when he netted at The Hive on Saturday in Salop’s 3-1 victory over League Two rivals Barnet.

The youngster has not just impressed with his goalscoring but also with his all-round performance.

“He's a quiet lad, but we knew that anyway,” Appleton said when asked about Ihionvien. “He's got bags of ability. He’s a threat in the box, as you've seen.

“He is involved in build-up play too, but clearly, when we've got opportunities to put balls in the box, he will be a threat.

“He just gives us something different from what we've got already.

“That was the most important thing. You've got to have a balance of different types of strikers, different types of attacking players. I think he gives us that.

“He gives us the opportunity to put the ball down the side as well, because he's actually quicker than what you've probably seen.

“He hasn't really had the opportunity to open his legs up yet. But now with him, with (Ismeal) Kabia, and with Lloydy (George Lloyd) coming back into the group, all of a sudden we've got a little bit of pace up there.”

Town welcome another former striker back to the Croud Meadow this weekend when Dan Udoh returns with his new club Salford.

Salop are looking to make it back-to-back victories for the second time this year. Wins over Mansfield and Rotherham saw Gareth Ainsworth’s side accomplish it for the first time since 2023.