'He demands high standards' - Nat Phillips lifts the lid on life under Ryan Mason

Mason’s side will look to continue their strong start to the new campaign on Saturday, welcoming Derby County. Albion enter this weekend’s clash at The Hawthorns unbeaten and in second place in the standings.

Appointed in June, Mason, 33, is currently the youngest manager in the Championship, and his first stint in the hot seat has been an impressive one so far,

Defender Nat Phillips, who was the Baggies boss' first signing, hailed his approach, saying he has already made a significant impression.

"It's been really enjoyable. He's very clear in his messaging and what he wants from us, which is always nice as a player, you know exactly what is being asked of you.

West Brom boss Ryan Mason

"He demands high standards, he demands first and foremost to match the fight of the opposition as well, which is a really important side of the game, especially in this division.

"He's also been very personable with the boys, which is also important because it's nice to have that relationship with your players."

The 33-year-old was forced to retire from professional football in 2017 after suffering a serious head injury. He then became a coach at Spurs a year later.

While Mason leads from the sidelines, 28-year-old Phillips has been a rock in Albion’s defence, and is aiming to show initiative on the pitch.

Asked what he has tried to bring to the Albion side, Phillips added: “I think I try to bring as much leadership and organisation as possible.

"It's an important part of the centre-back role that you're helping organise a team, because you're in a position where you can see everything that's going on.

Nat Phillips

"Even when we've got the ball in the final third, it's important that you are organising for when the ball turns over.

"So that's something that I try to bring to it as much as possible. But to be fair, the standards that the group set themselves already are so high, so it's not been too difficult."

Phillips partnered new Albion defender Chris Mepham in the back line during a solid 1-0 win over Stoke City prior to the international break.

The two previously played together at Bournemouth during the 2021/22 season, helping the Cherries earn promotion to the Premier League.

Mepham repeated that feat last season while on loan at Sunderland - a campaign Phillips was quick to reference in his plaudits for the defender.

"Obviously I knew Meps from my time at Bournemouth, so we already have a good relationship," said Phillips.

"He has got great quality as well, so full trust in him, because I know what he can bring in and what he can do. We saw what he did last year when he was on loan at Sunderland, so he's been a great addition to the team and he showed that."