The sides that make it into the top six at the end of the campaign all have their eyes on the Wembley final - widely regarded as one of the most lucrative matches in football.

They all want that ultimate prize - a place in the Premier League.

And the end of season showpiece could be set for a radical change.

According to reports from The Athletic - the EFL could be set to extend the Championship play-offs to six teams.

In an idea put forward by former Leeds chairman Peter Ridsale, who is a director at Preston North End - he has proposed an idea for an 'eliminator' before the traditional play-off matches.

The proposal would see the fifth placed side face the eighth placed team and sixth facing seventh.

The winner of those two matches would then go on to play the third and fourth placed teams for a spot in the Wembley final.

According to the reports, the plan has been well received by clubs in the Championship - but would need approval from the EFL board before it is adopted.