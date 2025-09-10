Aune Heggebo made the £4.7m switch to Albion from Brann earlier in the summer - and since then his stock has continued to rise.

He was handed the nod up front for Albion in the opening game of the campaign and he has not looked back.

He picked up an assist on the opening day before netting his first Baggies goal a few days later in the EFL Cup against Derby County.

Impressive displays have followed before Heggebo was handed the ultimate reward for his early season form last week.

With Wolves striker Jorgen Stand Larsen pulling out of Norway's squad for their international matches - Heggebo was given the nod by boss Stale Solbakken, who himself has ties to the Black Country having managed the Molineux club.

Heggebo celebrates with Nat Phillips during a victory at Stoke (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Heggebo had to sit and watch from the sidelines over the weekend as Norway beat Finland 1-0 in a friendly - and he had to do so for the majority of their 11-1 battering of Moldova on Tuesday evening.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland took centre stage as he netted five goals in the rout - and it was 11-1 in the 92nd minute when the Baggies striker was brought on for his international bow.

If Heggebo continues his Albion form there is no doubt he could be back in international contention when the next two breaks come around in the coming months.