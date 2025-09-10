West Brom £1.5m summer signing in Brazilian captain comparison and tipped to keep place after Stoke display

Certain positions look to be sewn up - however after the win at Stoke, the late deadline day business and the international break, Mason has some decisions to make.

Does Callum Styles come back from a busy international week and straight back into the side, or does deadline day man Charlie Taylor get the nod?

Will Toby Collyer make a first start or does Mason stick with his trusted midfield two? And does Samuel Iling-Junior come straight in or does Jed Wallace keep his place?

Elsewhere, a decision is to be made at right back after George Campbell's sparkling performance in the 1-0 win over Stoke.

The game came too early for new right back Alfie Gilchrist to come straight into the side - and he watched from the sidelines as Campbell staked a claim for the right sided spot moving forward.

He kept Stoke danger man Sorba Thomas quiet all afternoon and was showered with praise from the Albion fan base.

George Campbell in action for Albion against Stoke (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

And an EFL pundit believes Campbell's display may end up being a frustration to new boy Gilchrist, who may have to wait for his Albion chance.

Speaking on the What the EFL podcast, former striker Sam Parkin said: "I was tipped off by a mate before the Stoke City victory who thought he (Campbell) surely couldn’t play at right-back.

“But in the absence of an obvious one (right-back), he was like Cafu! He was unbelievable.

“I was told that he couldn’t move; he was a centre-half, a very good one at that.

“But he was excellent up against Sorba Thomas. Maybe, there is now no hurry to get Alfie Gilchrist into the side.”